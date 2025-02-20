You can never be too complacent with the toughness of your hydration bottles during outdoor adventures, especially in the outback. These instances call for a rugged and robust shell designed to withstand nature’s brunt and Prometheus Design Works or PDW’s FT Insulated Water Bottle is just that.

It’s straightforward and minimalist in its design with its rugged silhouette paying homage to vintage bicycle parts, industrial tool handles, and deflective armor. Its design is also inspired by precision barrels, aircraft, and vintage bicycle racing bottles from the 40s to 50s.

But what it lacks in stylish flair it makes up for its robust construction. PDW’s FT Insulated Water Bottle can handle whatever nature hurls its way. Built more like an industrial tool than a water bottle, its custom-fluted body enhances material stiffness and resistance to deformation. It also ensures a secure and tactile grip even in wet conditions.

It’s crafted from durable, food-grade, and premium-grade 18/8 stainless steel lined with copper. Copper has a couple of benefits including being naturally anti-bacterial and also thermal insulating. Then the bottle is vacuum sealed and double-walled to keep drinks cold or hot, longer. It keeps contents hot for up to 18 hours and cold for a max of 72 hours.

Conveniently, PDW’s FT Insulated Water Bottle has a “lab-standard wide mouth” which is easy to fill with liquid or ice. The wide mouth also makes it compatible with several popular backcountry water filters and aftermarket caps. It can hold about a liter less a sip or 950ml /32oz and weighs 15oz / 425gm. It is available in a powered-coated Wilderness Green, Mission Gray, and a brushed Stainless-Steel finish.

Images courtesy of PDW