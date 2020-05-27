Reading the news, it’s clear that the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic is not going away anytime soon. Even though there have been groundbreaking developments that appear promising, experts believe it will still take time to ensure that treatments and vaccines are safe. Hence, we have no choice but to isolate at home and just find different means of entertainment. Thankfully, Samsung understands that we would like to step out for a breath of fresh air occasionally. Thus, it’s presenting the Terrace – a huge TV specifically for outdoor use.

Traditionally, televisions are designed for indoor locations such as bedrooms, man caves, and living rooms. As such, the construction is just enough for dissipating heat and keep dust away from its internal components. This presents a challenge for homeowners who want one in spaces exposed to the elements. Given that moisture and direct sunlight are the biggest factors that contribute to corrosion, there aren’t a lot of options.

Therefore, it’s such an awesome move on the part of Samsung to present a solution nobody knew they needed. The Terrace, as the name implies, is a huge QLED smart TV that you can mount or set indoors or outdoors. The IP55-rated housing means that it will survive what regular models cannot.

For visibility even when its sunny outside, the panel boasts an anti-reflective coating and more than 2,000 nits of brightness. Our only gripe is the fact that it runs on Tizen OS instead of Android. Nevertheless, it produces vivid colors which look absolutely amazing thanks to its 4K UHD resolution and quantum dot technology. Samsung is offering the Terrace in three sizes: 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches.

Images courtesy of Samsung