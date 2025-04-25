Building on the strength and success of its predecessor, the Aria, Dragon Tiny Homes now introduces its larger counterpart, the Aria 24. While the original spanned 20 feet (six meters) long, the upgraded version is 24 feet (7.3 meters).

The extended space offers more interior area for a comfortable and versatile tiny home living experience for two. This house features durable engineered wood cladding and built on a sturdy double-axle trailer with long-lasting protection from the elements.

Meanwhile, shiplap panels surround the interiors of the Aria 24 for a cozy and welcoming atmosphere. Large glass windows also flocked the walls for natural light and ventilation. They also open up the interior to make it look spacious and airy.

The home opens directly to a compact but functional kitchen via a glass door. This space has a small breakfast bar for two, an elegant sink, a two-burner induction stove, a fridge/freezer, and ample cabinetry for storage. The kitchen also has extra space for additional kitchen appliances if desired.

Then adjacent to the kitchen is the living room which accommodates a sofa and a coffee table. This area benefits from large glazing and more operable windows for comfort. The Aria 24 tiny house has a bathroom located on the opposite end of the home accessible via a barn-style door. It has a sink, a flushing toilet, and a shower.

Meanwhile, a staircase leads to the only loft bedroom in the home which has a double bed and a few storage nooks. Like the original, the Aria 24 also cleverly maximized the interior layout to make it feel spacious and comfortable to live in. Specific pricing for this model is not out yet but the Aria series typically starts at about around US$50,000.

Images courtesy of Dragon Tiny Homes