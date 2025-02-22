Living in the city or close to one has its perks, but also comes with a bunch of caveats. It makes you wonder why anyone would choose to do so over a more serene location. Job availability and convenience are likely the top reasons why. Sadly, people’s health usually experiences a downturn over time due to air quality. Leave it to Dyson to offer a solution — the BP03.

First off, we want to point out that this machine is huge. At 32.68″ x 16.34″ x 17.09″ (HxLxW), its physical footprint is on the large side. Nonetheless, the sleek cylindrical form factor in Nickel/Prussian Blue/Silver colors gives it a futuristic decorative appeal. The BP03 only weighs around 26.24 lbs., so it’s easy to move around where it’s needed.

Dyson is calling it the Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde, which is a mouthful. Still, it alludes to all the crucial details potential buyers need to know about. The level of contaminants that we breathe outside our homes is ridiculously high. Vehicle exhaust is a major contributor, while other industrial sources are also at fault. Sometimes, it gets even worse indoors.

The BP03 features a three-stage filtration system. Each set includes selective catalytic oxidation filters, activated carbon filters, and HEPA H13-grade filters. It actively monitors the air to detect mold spores, dust, pet dander, pollen, viruses, bacteria, smoke particles, odor, formaldehyde, nitrogen dioxide, and other gases.

Results are viewable on the MyDyson companion app or via the LCD screen embedded within the angled conical structure of the BP03. The latter also disperses clean air in a stream but does so quietly. Never neglect air quality as it could lead to a lot of health issues over time. Dyson is a reliable brand for premium-quality appliances like this SKU.

