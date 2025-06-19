Imagine having to do a mind-boggling game just so you can sit down and relax. What about a bit of mental exercise solving a puzzle, and by puzzle we mean the chair you would sit on. This is the fun concept behind the Rubik’s Cube Chair designed by Coeonnnn.

There are modular furniture pieces that you can mix and match or move around to adjust to your needs. There are also solid, stationary ones that follow the more conventional design approach. But there’s nothing typical about this furniture design, which challenges your cognitive abilities before you can use it.

The Rubik’s Cube Chair (stool) easily brings a pop of color to any space and liven it up, literally. Just like the cubed puzzle, it invites tactical interaction to find its proper seating position. It literally looks just like the famed Rubik’s Cube toy with its candy-colored blocks and four wooden legs.

This chair also has a smooth surface made of hard plastic. There are no cushions or upholstery so you get a solid seating solution. But before you can sit down, you’d have to twist and turn the layers (just like the toy) so you can put the legs into their correct position.

Otherwise, they’d all be sticking out in different directions. The Rubik’s Cube Chair tests your intelligence and more so, your patience. Similar to the toy, putting the same colors together and solving the puzzle gives a sense or relief and happiness. It’s a rewarding experience to finally be able to sit down. The question though is its structural integrity. With moving parts, it may not be ideal to use for longer periods and would be better used as a small table of sorts.

