Nothing beats a fresh cup of brewed coffee to perk you up regardless of where you are, whether indoors or outdoors camping, hiking, overlanding, or traveling. Vacuum walled tumblers are handy in keeping drinks hot or cold for longer hours. But if you don’t mind doing a bit of manual labor for a steaming cup of java, then VSSL’s Nest Pour Over Coffee Kit works wonders.

It simplifies the brewing system with its modular design that offers all you need for a pour-over coffee. It has a pour over dripper, a splash resistant lid, a nesting storage connector compatible with VSSL’s Java G25 Grinder, and a reusable stainless steel mesh coffee filter. Likewise, it already has two stainless steel double-walled insulated 10 oz. mugs.

As its name implies, the pieces seamlessly nest into each other for compact and easy storage. Dual threads allow the pieces to assemble into one portable unit. The kit is safe and durable to use and is resistant to corrosion and oxidation. It has a double-walled construction made from 80% recycled 304 stainless steel. Both the nest lid and the nesting cup are made with BPA-free food grade polymer.

VSSL’s Nest Pour Over Coffee Kit minimizes heat transfer and condensation. This way, it keeps your coffee stay hot or your cold drinks cool for hours. Its integrated components make it intuitive and user friendly, ideal for on-the-go coffee brewing. As a whole, it weighs just 21.4 oz. and measures 11.5” tall with a 3.4” diameter. Plus, it’s easy to clean with just soap and water. It’s available in all black and cream with brown accents colors.

Images courtesy of VSSL Gear