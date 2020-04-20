What do you get when you cross the skills of a renowned shipbuilder and the services of vehicle tuning group? If not for the GTM 90, we wouldn’t have known that answer to that question as well. This luxurious vessel is a collaboration between Dynamiq from Italy and Klassen from Germany. Their international cooperation presents a 90.22-foot yacht with all the lavish trimmings the owner wants. When you have the money to commission a watercraft of its quality, it might as well go all out.

Aside from the efforts of the two groups we highlighted beforehand, the GTM 90 adds another player into the mix. The hard chine hull of this all-aluminum seacraft is supplied by Van Oossanen Naval Architects from the Netherlands. We can probably say that this is a three-way partnership with outstanding results.

The automotive influence is clear when you look at this vessel from the side. Klassen probably had an extravagant vehicle in mind during the design phase. The sheer number of customization options available for clients is jaw-dropping. With a base price of a little over $8 million, add-ons can range from as low as $28,000 or as high as $342,000.

This particular GTM 90 from Dynamiq boast an interior supplied Bentley Home. There is a total of four guest cabins and a stunning master suite. Entertaining guests will not be a problems courtesy of the yacht’s spacious areas. Powering it are a trio of Volvo Penta IPS 1350 engines for a top speed of 30 knots. It even promises a maximum range of 921 miles depending on the cruising conditions.

Images courtesy of Dynamiq