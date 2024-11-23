For some reason, we started to wonder about all those eVTOL projects from a few years back. Did any ever move past the concept stages or were they all scrapped? If memory serves us right, some reportedly completed test flights, but none are ready for commercial operations just yet. Meanwhile, the most recent update involves the CityAirbus NextGen.

The thought of a future where flying mobility platforms are mainstream is indeed exciting. As more commuters take to the skies, traffic congestion on the ground should be virtually non-existent. However, the path that would eventually lead to this ideal scenario is full of challenges. Nevertheless, we have companies like Airbus committed to this mission.

In fact, the latest development regarding its eVTOL was the successful autonomous take-off earlier this month. According to the press, a prototype of the CityAirbus NextGen completed the procedure at Donauwörth, Germany. Given the positive outcome, the engineers can proceed with other protocols to ensure reliability and safety.

The aerospace group opts for a fixed-wing configuration with a V-shaped tail. Instead of wheels, the CityAirbus NextGen is outfitted with landing skids akin to that of a helicopter. Lift and propulsion come from eight all-electric tilt rotors. The mounting layout shows three on each wing and two on the tail.

Airbus says the current iteration of this green aerial transport can seat up to four passengers. We’re also looking at a 50-mile range and a maximum cruising speed of approximately 75 mph. Payload capacity is yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely utility versions of the CityAirbus NextGen are also up for consideration.

Images courtesy of Airbus