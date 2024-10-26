By now, it should be obvious to automotive aficionados that luxury marques and supercar manufacturers are still hesitant about complete electrification. Perhaps it’s the prevalent concern about range anxiety, or maybe how it might affect the overall driving experience. As such, Ferrari’s latest flagship vehicle — the F80 — settles for a hybrid powertrain.

If you’ve kept a close watch over the Prancing Horse’s previous outings, this brand-new halo car is not its first eco-conscious venture. Its previous green machines include the 296 GTB, 296 GTS, and SF90 Stradale. So far, we have yet to hear about any negative feedback.

According to the spec sheet, what’s beneath the sleek exterior of the F80 is extremely potent. Ferrari is outfitting this bad boy with a mid-mounted 3.0-liter twin-turbo 120° V6 F163CF engine and electric motors on the front axle. The mill is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Meanwhile, the output is purportedly a whopping 1,200 horsepower and 793 lb-ft of torque. Ferrari claims the hybrid hypercar can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 2.15 seconds and hit a top speed of 217 mph.

To keep it firmly on the ground, the engineers equip the F80 with a cutting-edge active aero kit. It reportedly generates up to 2,000 lbs. of downforce at speeds of 155 mph. Elsewhere, we have an active suspension system for dynamic adjustments on the fly.

Surprisingly, the original plan was to market the F80 as a single-seater. However, it seems there was a change of plans halfway through as the cockpit now features a 1+ setup. The interior is extremely sporty with a huge focus on the driver, Ferrari adorns it with premium materials such as Alcantara, leather, and carbon fiber.

Images courtesy of Ferrari