Bicycles, motorcycles, and their battery-electric counterparts are extremely popular modes of transportation these days. Not only are these emission-free, but the physical footprint is compact enough to weave through traffic. So far, the only downside we can think of is extra seating for another passenger. Thankfully, MOD BIKES offers a practical solution called the Easy SideCar 3.

Regulations typically require motorcycles, bicycles, tikes, and quads to have an extra seat with footrests or footpegs to accommodate another rider. Nevertheless, riding in tandem is risky given the extra weight and movement of another person can affect the handling attributes.

The Easy SideCar 3 is a fantastic mobility platform for recreational trips with loved ones and pets. Furthermore, the roomy interior of the module can fit extra stuff that you would normally haul on a cargo rack or pannier.

We love the retro aesthetic MOD BIKES goes for as it imbues the e-bike with an old-school charm. Despite its nostalgic profile, this is a modern machine packing a removable Samsung 48V, 15 Ah (720 Wh) lithium-ion Powerpack. Owners can also configure their Easy SideCar 3 to use two battery packs.

Depending on the remaining energy level it takes between three to six hours to fully top-up via the included Sans 2A automatic smart charger. The total range is approximately 50 miles. Its MOD DRIVE 750W hub motor peaks at 1000W and allows the Easy SideCar 3 to reach a top speed of 28 mph.

A convenient feature is the quick-release system to seamlessly remove and attach the passenger module. MOD BIKES equips the Easy SideCar 3 with a thumb throttle, a suspension seat post, an adjustable stem, a digital display, a handbrake, hydraulic brakes, and more.

Images courtesy of MOD BIKES