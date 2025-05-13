The commercial arrival of the EQ series marked Mercedes-Benz’s official push for emission-free motoring. Given the positive reception of its mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid platforms, all-electric configurations were not far behind. After a small teaser at the IAA Mobility 2021, the G 580 with EQ Technology finally arrives.

Although the German marque is typically associated with luxurious on-road vehicles, the G-Class series is an exception. Proponents of the distinctive boxy silhouette will be glad to know everything is intact. For some, the signature aesthetic alone is enough to warrant a purchase of this green SUV.

Mercedes-Benz writes: “The electric G-Class exterior seamlessly melds iconic design with modern cues. Its classic silhouette, a testament to offroad heritage, now features contemporary elements like the Black Panel radiator grille with animated LED strip.”

The G 580 with EQ Technology also allows buyers to pick between the standard spare wheel or a design box for the rear. This eco-friendly machine touts four independently controlled electric drive units. Interested buyers are looking at a total output of 579 horsepower and 859 lb-ft of torque.

Reports claim the e-SUV can hit a top speed of 112 mph and zip from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. Elsewhere, it’s packing a 116 kWh lithium-ion battery with an approximate range of 245 miles. With a stellar reputation when it comes to tough terrain, Mercedes-Benz equips this bad boy appropriately.

With its 9.8″ ground clearance, 32° front approach angle, and 30.7° rear departure angle, navigating around obstacles is a breeze. The G 580 with EQ Technology can also ford through water up to 33.5″ deep and ascend angles of up to 45°. Lastly, the interior is replete with top-shelf materials, cutting-edge creature comforts, and premium entertainment.

