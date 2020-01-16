When it comes to an everyday carry on, we need a backpack that we can rely on for just about anything. We need a reliable and durable pack that we can take to work, to the gym, hiking, camping, and more. We need one that delivers protection no matter the conditions and the RYU Locker Pack Lux delivers.

This versatile backpack boasts a rugged yet elegant appearance that makes it versatile. It is the perfect transition bag for a daily commute, a gym bag, or as a weekender. It has organizational interior pockets that keep your items secure and easily accessible, including a dedicated laptop pocket that can fit a 15-inch laptop. There are mesh pockets inside for tape, water bottles, and more.

Meanwhile, its exterior features a large zippered mesh pocket in the back and another small one that can store other essentials.

The RYU (which stands for Respect Your Universe) Locker Pack Lux is easy to pack and access with its drop front opening feature. Its design also allows items from the inside to be accessed from the outside. It offers removable chest straps to secure your pack with you while on the go, leather shoulder straps that mould to your body, and adjustable leather straps to customize the bag’s fit to your body. It also has leather zipper pulls and a top locker loop so you can hang your pack anywhere.

Despite its minimalist urban look, this unisex pack is durable. DWR-treated workwear loomed canvas body makes it water-resistant. The RYU Locker Pack Lux also has a built-in shell that retains its shape no matter the contents.

