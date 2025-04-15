With the various available knife designs in the market, it can be a challenge to pick one that matches your needs. Fortunately, South African designer Johan Jordaan has not just one but five configurations to choose from his tiny yet hard-working Kizer Parakeet folder.

All five configurations share a few similarities including a 2.46-inch sheepsfoot Nitro-V steel blade. While affordable, this blade is also a workhorse. It offers great corrosion resistance and good edge retention and is easy to maintain and sharpen. With its near drop-point design and big belly, the blade can easily tackle all sorts of cutting and piercing tasks.

Moreover, the blade relies on a strong button lock for security and deploys via a thumb hole. A 3.41-inch handle featuring deeply machined anti-slip grooves for a secure and comfortable grip houses the lock. The handle also has a finger choil and jimping for precision and comfortable knife control.

Each configuration of the Kizer Parakeet weighs just 2.6 ounces and is 5.9″ long, making it a light and user-friendly folder. As for the variations, there’s one with an Acrylic White and PEI handle scales that are transparent. It gives a glimpse into the knife’s inner workings, especially its button lock mechanism, while keeping the weight down.

Meanwhile, the others differ in their handle material with one in PEI Yellow, another in a lightweight and high-quality aluminum gray color, and two are in Micarta scales in the colors of Brown and Black. There’s also another aluminum handle in a green colorway. The configurations of the Kizer Parakeet ensure there’s always one for everybody.

Images courtesy of Kizer Knives