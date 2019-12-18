Matador continues its legacy of creating outdoor gear that is not only functional but also highly portable. We’re talking packable backpacks and packable mats or blankets. And in the heels of their Beast Packable Backpack, comes the Matador Freerain24 2.0 backpack.

Designed for the wet outdoors, the Matador Freerain24 2.0 Packable Backpack is totally waterproof. It boasts waterproof 30D Cordura ripstop nylon, siliconized waterproof coating, water-resistant zippers, and internally sealed seams. These features ensure the contents in your bag remain dry even when you are walking under heavy rain or the bag gets submerged in water.

The bag uses a roll-top opening to access the main compartment and it can hold up to 24L of weight. The Hypalon® rolltop main compartment makes the backpack airproof and durable even under extreme weather conditions or elements. It also allows for optimum storage capacity and locks in place with a buckle and cinch.

The Matador Freerain24 2.0 Packable Backpack is puncture resistant so you don’t have to worry about losing items inside your bag during your outdoor trips. For added comfort while on the go, tall side pockets serve as water bottle holders that fit most bottle sizes. Cinch straps with side release buckles secure the bottle in place. Meanwhile, adjustable air mesh shoulder straps ensure even weight distribution and prevent absorption or pinching when the bag is loaded.

The best part about the Matador Freerain24 2.0 Packable Backpack is its portability. It is ultralight at 6.6oz and packs up nicely and easily when not in use. The rolltop feature expedites the packing process and a detachable storage pouch serves as storage for the rolled backpack. It measures 19.5in x 11in x 9.5in and shrinks to Packed 5in x 3in diameter when packed.

Images courtesy of Matador