Bifold or trifold wallets are starting to lose their favor as more people ditch bills and coins and use cards instead in paying bills. Card wallets then become the most practical carrying solution. Although they come in various designs and build, the Puncube Magsafe Wallet stands because of one unique feature.

Unlike common magnetic wallets, it offers a uniquely satisfying card deployment mechanism inspired by fidget toys. It aims to “turn payments into a show” with a push to reveal method of sliding out the cards. This mechanism relies on three mechanical actions.

One is called the Wasteland – Pinball, which is powered by a mechanical ratchet. This ratchet offers a soothing click with each card show, perfect for stress relief or as a fidget toy. Then there’s the Horizon – Slide, which features a zero-resistance sliding system with return assistance to ensure smooth, swift, and effortless deployment. Lastly, the Puncube Magsafe Wallet ensures enhanced focus and control with the Ripples, which provides precise movement stages with tactile feedback.

Aside from the cool card deployment, this card wallet also boasts a sleek, lightweight, and modern silhouette. It’s crafted from aluminum with 0.02mm CNC precision, polished for smoothness and oxidized for durability and fingerprint resistance.

The Puncube Magsafe Wallet also offers RFID-blocking tech to secure your data from unwanted data theft. It slips effortlessly in pockets even in the pockets of skinny jeans with its slim design, which is one-third the size of traditional wallets. For added portability, it magnetically attaches to you iPhone for quick side-sliding access.

Images courtesy of Pun Cube