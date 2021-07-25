A warm blanket is always a great companion when in the great outdoors, especially while camping out. It gives comfort during chilly conditions and also makes for a great seating option. The Rumpl x Brett Stenson Fish Are Fly Puffy Blanket, for one, offers both.

This camping blanket forms part of the Rumpl Artist Division (RAD) program, which showcases the work of accomplished and upcoming artists who use diverse mediums to inspire creativity in impassioned communities around the world. It takes inspiration from Portland-based illustrator and graphic designer, Brett Stenson’s enthusiasm for protecting wildlife and growing up in the Midwest. As such, it comes in a vibrant and bold color scheme with materials built to be adventure-ready.

The Rumpl x Brett Stenson Fish Are Fly Puffy Blanket uses 100% post-consumer recycled polyester shell and insulation. The fabric is 100% recycled 30D ripstop polyester and uses siliconized synthetic 3D hollow fiber for the insulation. Meanwhile, a 90/10 DWR finish makes it weather and stain-resistant.

This outdoor gear comes with a one-person cape clip for hands-free use so you can keep warm while you start a fire. It also has corner loops so you can stake the blanket to the ground for the perfect sleeping mat. It comes with a water-resistant stuff sack for storage and in three sizes: junior, 1-person size, and 2-person size.

A purchase of the Rumpl x Brett Stenson Fish Are Fly Puffy Blanket not only guarantees you comfort and warmth in the outdoors. You also help clean up the planet of discarded plastic bottles. In concept, 16, 60, and 100 bottles end up recycled for the junior, 1-person, and 2-person size blankets, respectively.

Images courtesy of Rumpl