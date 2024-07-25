Other than your keys or phone, another essential everyday carry that needs monitoring is your wallet. But most tracking devices, like the AirTag or the Tile, are not exactly slim. They end up being bulky when stored inside a wallet, especially a bifold. Conveniently, ESR Gear has thought of a clever way to seamlessly integrate a tracking chip into the design of its aptly named Geo Wallet.

This is the “world’s first wallet with a built-in Find My” so you can ditch the physical AirTag. The chip works with the Apple-certified Find My module so you can track the wallet’s real-time positioning using the Find My mobile app, whether it’s connected to your phone or not. It also has a built-in speaker that makes a sound so you can “ring” your wallet with a tap on the app and instantly locate its whereabouts incase you misplace it.

Moreover, with the Geo Wallet you don’t have to keep buying disposable batteries that only end up in landfills. Easily recharge the tracker using the built-in charging port. Its 110mAh lithium polymer battery fully recharges in two hours and is good to go for another five months. The chip is seamlessly built into the design, under the separate ID card slot. It has a power button that you can possibly switch on and off to activate the tracking device.

Aside from a tracking chip, the Geo Wallet also comes with an RFID-blocking technology to protect your cards from data theft or unauthorized scans. It’s also thin and lightweight (86g), spacious enough to hold seven credit cards, 15 coins, cash, and two ID cards. All these high-tech features come in a sleek and elegant aesthetic comprising of a faux leather construction.

Images courtesy of ESR