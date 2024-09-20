The BioLite AlpenGlow Mini Lantern makes a great lighting option both for indoor and outdoor use. It’s a versatile little light that works great whether for camping, backpacking, as a nightlight, or even as an emergency torch during power outages. It burns bright in the dark and even has other colors for setting the mood

This torch is amazingly compact and portable so it goes anywhere with you. It weighs just 98 grams and fits in the palm of your hand at a measurement of 3″ x 3″ x 2″ for effortless use and carry. It comes in a dome shape with the power button located in the top middle marked by a solar emblem.

The Biolite AlpenGlow Mini Lantern uses ChromaReal LED Technology to deliver broad spectrum lighting that is not just super bright. But also offers colors more accurately than standard bright white LED lights. It gives off warm and accurate lighting that lets you see clearly in the dark and also multicolors that add a touch of fun to any setting.

This handy lamp lets you cycle through multiple light modes, including warm white and dimming, single color, 1-color cycling, and multicolor party cycling. It offers bright 150 lumens of light and runs on a USB-C rechargeable 1000 mAh battery with a four-hour charge time. The indicator lights on the front monitors the battery level.

The Biolite AlpenGlow Mini Lantern burns bright for five hours under High mode and 40 hours under Low. It can withstand splashes and rains from any direction with its IPX4 waterproof construction. Use it any way you want according to the situation. You can strap it to a pole using its bungee cord, as an overhead light using the t-shaped node, or loop around branches.

Images courtesy of Biolite