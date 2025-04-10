Australia’s Tiny Solar Homes designed the Elouera tiny house to be completely off-grid ready with an array of solar panels on the roof. Built on a triple-axle trailer and aluminum frame, it sets up anywhere while offering a modern, luxurious living experience.

The house spans nearly 30 feet long (9 meters) and offers seamless indoor/outdoor integration via sliding glass doors. There’s also an expansive covered porch for added living space. Ideal for a small family, it boasts a light-filled and airy interior packed with all the comforts of home.

The Elouera tiny house has a high ceiling and ample glazing, enhancing the feeling of spaciousness. The entrance leads directly to the living room which has a sofa bed for two, built-in wall speakers with a surround sound, and a TV.

Then adjacent to the living room is a modern and elegant kitchen equipped with stone countertops and a breakfast bar for two. It’s well prepped for dining and cooking with an oven, a four-burner propane stove, and a fridge/freezer. This area also houses a small dishwasher and an integrated air-conditioning unit for comfort all-day long.

The kitchen isn’t the only elegant feature in the Elouera tiny house. There’s also the bathroom which has a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a glass-encased shower. It also has a washer/dryer unit and uses louver-style windows for ventilation.

Meanwhile, there are two loft bedrooms situated on opposite ends of the home separated for privacy by a small landing. Each bedroom has queen-sized beds and accessible via a storage-integrated staircase. The Elouera tiny house also offers material and layout customization to suit the occupants’ needs or preference.

Images courtesy of Tiny Solar Homes