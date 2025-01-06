It’s very likely most of you have accumulated a lot of stuff last year. These range from gifts received, trades with buddies, personal purchases, and others. There will come a time when you might need to pack more than your usual gear for a trail run, hike, camping, or other outdoor activities. A worthwhile upgrade we recently stumbled on is the Toolbox by Norda.

Available in a highly visible White or a more understated Stealth Black, this is a duffel bag for rugged adventures. Its product page states: “Designed to contain the full range of our footwear system while still having ample space for other equipment and miscellanea.” What makes it so exceptionally tough is the Bio-Dyneema fabric.

This high-tech material is remarkably lightweight yet extremely durable. In fact, it is a popular option when manufacturing tents, bags, safety equipment, ropes/cables, and other related applications. Meanwhile, the Toolbox’s dimensions are 24″ x 14.5″ x 14.5″ and it weighs about 880 grams. The interior can hold up to 70 liters in volume.

To accommodate a variety of carrying styles, Norad equips it with padding on the top flap and removable backpack straps. The latter also comes with padding and an adjustable chest strap with buckle for superior comfort. For users who prefer a crossbody type of bag, just buckle a single strap diagonally.

Elastic bands are available for tucking buckles and ensure nothing stays loose while you’re on the move. In addition to its ergonomics, the Toolbox features two exterior compartments with zippers. Elsewhere, the interior touts side wall net pockets and zippered mesh pockets. Lastly, Norda arms the Toolbox with cinch straps for compressions when you need it.

