Can your recreational vehicle go overlanding? If so, are there compromises to its amenities or creature comforts? Mainstream motorhomes are typically designed for laid-back escapades, which limits where it can go. The Sherpa XLE by Hunter RMV does not back down from any challenge.

It’s a trim package that caters to hardcore adventurers who want reliability and performance. The X and XL configurations already deliver an expedition-ready machine, but the Sherpa XLE comes with all the bells and whistles. Hunter RMV is all about customizations and bespoke builds typically take anywhere between six to nine months.

For example, the shop currently has several orders that count on a 2024 Isuzu FTR 4×4. The donor vehicle touts an air-conditioned three-seat cab with power steering, power windows, and power door locks. Beneath rumbles a 6.7-liter Cummins B turbocharged diesel engine mated to a six-speed Allison automatic gearbox.

To help it traverse rough terrain, Hunter RMV outfits this Sherpa XLE with a four-point articulating subframe, front/rear differential locks, air springs, 17,000 lbs. Meritor Mx17-140 front drive axle, and MH-MVG-750 2-speed transfer case with Air Shift.

Elsewhere, the rest are inside the 18-foot all-season habitat box with a cab pass-through. A Dometic 15,000 BTU A/C, skylight, and exhaust fan ensure adequate ventilation and temperature control. Next are the induction cooktop, fridge/freezer, microwave, and Traeger BBQ grill for meal preparation.

You can also answer the call of nature with the cassette toilet or clean up via a full dry bath with a separate shower. Leather seats and a flat-screen TV with a Bluetooth sound system supply entertainment. Meanwhile, an electric lift bed can be deployed over the dinette. Your Sherpa XLE includes a recovery winch, motorcycle lift, traction boards, a custom roof rack, and more.

Images courtesy of Hunter RMV