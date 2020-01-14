RovyVon never disappoints when it comes to their series of compact flashlights. The RoryVon Aurora A24 is no exception. Its size defies its power. At just 2.9 inches in length and 2.2 oz in weight, it packs a maximum of 1000 lumens and provides beam output of up to 150 meters (over 490 feet) using CREE XP-L HD LED bulb.

It offers seven light modes including Turbo (1000 lumens), High (700 lumens), Medium (170 lumens), Low (40 lumens), and Moonlight, which is ideal for nighttime reading. It also has emergency light modes namely Strobe and SOS. This compact flashlight runs for over 1.3 hours under Turbo and more than 9.5 hours for low.

This is one everyday carry that is perfect for use in any weather. It is efficient to use even under wet conditions (rain or snow) because it is IPX8 waterproof. It can survive a 2-meter water submersion for 30 minutes. Its construction also ensures durability. Built from CNC precision-crafted titanium alloy, it can withstand rough handling.

The RoryVon Aurora A24 is designed to last for many uses unlike other compact flashlights that only work until a period of time. It functions on rechargeable and replaceable batteries, so it gives you an assurance of its limitless life. An hour is all it takes for a full charge using its built-in Micro USB port.

What sets the RoryVon Aurora A24 flashlight apart from its predecessor is its memory function. This provides quick access to the light or brightness mode you recently used. It also utilizes a one-handed operation for convenience with a quick press to turn on the flashlight and a long press to turn off.

Images courtesy of RovyVon