The Olight M2R Pro Warrior Flashlight makes navigating dark unfamiliar terrain a breeze with its high beam output. It produces a brighter light with wide coverage than its predecessor, the M2R.

This portable tactical torch uses XHP35 LED bulb and boasts a powerful 1,800-lumen output on turbo and a 300-meter beam distance through TIR lens that provides uniform and tighter light. It uses a 5000mAh 21700 Lithium-ion rechargeable battery which supports a runtime of 50 days. A full charge only takes 3.6 hours using its added MCC3 smart magnetic USB cable.

The Olight M2R Pro Warrior Flashlight also features other light modes. These include High, Medium 1, Medium 2, low, and moonlight, which produces an output of 750, 250, 60, 15, and 1 lumen, respectively. It also features a strobe light.

Likewise, this two-button operation flashlight has an updated crenulated strike bezel that makes it a great self-defence or emergency tool. The aggressive strike bezel can easily break glass or windows. It also has a hidden quiet tail switch that is slightly elevated for a better push operation. Meanwhile, the updated surface texture provides a firm grip that allows the flashlight transition into a defence tool a breeze.

Since it’s a tactical flashlight, then expect the Olight M2R Pro Warrior Flashlight to be able to take a beating. It is made of an aircraft-grade aluminium body with anti-scratch type III hard anodizing, which makes it a great outdoor torch. It is also IPX8 waterproof which means you can use it underwater at up to one meter deep.

