The Filson x Helinox Savanna Chair lets you lounge in comfort even in the great outdoors. It’s incredibly strong yet lightweight and compact for easy packing. This special-edition collaboration between American company Filson and South Korean outdoor gear Helinox provides a comfortable seating solution whether on the mountaintop or riverside.

It features a high back design and exceptionally strong DAC aluminum legs to keep it sturdy and stable. It has a 145kg (320 lb.) weight capacity and uses durable 600D recycled-polyester fabric. This fabric is easy to clean and can withstand harsh weather conditions.

The Filson x Helinox Savanna Chair comes integrated with mesh panels for breathability or ventilation in hot weather. Likewise, you can stuff a jacket or towel on its built-in flap to convert it into a pillow. This way, you can sit back and relax in comfort like being at home while outdoors.

Moreover, this camping chair offers storage compartments for your outdoor gear. It has mesh pockets on both sides to hold beverages or other essentials for easy reach. As with any camping gear, this is designed for portability. It packs down small into its dedicated stuff sack for easy storage.

The aluminum legs are shock-corded into the nylon-resin structural hubs for effortless setup and pack up. Despite it being compact and lightweight at just over a kilo (4 lbs. 5 oz), the Filson x Helinox Savanna Chair offers plenty of space for your bum to move around. It is spacious so you can lounge and take in your natural surroundings comfortably.

