In terms of footwear, Nike has no shortage of remarkable releases to delight sneakerheads all year long. However, the American sportswear company also has plenty to offer in other segments. As domestic and international travel surge this holiday season, consider the new Elite EasyOn.

It looks deceptively simple at a glance, but it’s an incredibly versatile backpack. For some of you, SKU: HF7048-060 will seem vaguely familiar despite its recent release. This is no Deja Vu because the Swoosh debuted this bad boy at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

The key selling points here are the staggering number of carrying configurations and adjustments it brings to the table. Modern rucksacks cannot hold a candle to what the Elite EasyOn is capable of. Even the closure systems were engineered to be extremely adaptable to the user.

Plush padding on the back panel and straps enhance comfort. According to Nike designer Richard Ramsay, “Many of the wheelchair athletes we worked with didn’t have a bag that worked well with their wheelchairs.”

With this in mind, as well as the other difficulties brought about by disabilities, the backpack incorporates various unique elements to make it truly accessible for everyone. Nike even prints a detailed diagram on the interior lining of the Elite EasyOn as a visual guide for all of its nuances.

Its clamshell opening relies on U-Pull zippers and magnets. Organizing the contents should be a breeze with multiple pockets and separate compartments. Nike crafts the Elite EasyOn out of 100% polyester. It measures 12″ x 21″ x 9″ and has a total capacity listed at 31 liters.

Images courtesy of Nike