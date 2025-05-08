Are you going on vacation this summer? If so, is your luggage already accounted for? For those in need of a carry-on, Bellroy just expanded its portfolio to include sleek suitcases. The Transit Carry-On series is available in two versions. According to the company, the standard and the Plus are hardshell models “for seamless travel.”

The Australian brand is remarkably popular for its premium lineup of stylish carry solutions and accessories. Their popular SKUs include wallets, bags, organizers, and more. The addition of the Transit Carry-On is a strategic move that caters to the ever-changing needs of consumers and airlines.

So far, the latest controversy involves the technical specifications of power banks, proper storage, and allowed usage. Given that most airlines already provide in-flight charging solutions, it’s not exactly a big deal. Nevertheless, Bellroy intends to deliver optimal interior capacity despite the deceptively compact physical footprint.

Each Transit Carry-On can hold up to 34 liters of your stuff and take up only 41 liters of space. Overall dimensions are 555 mm x 350 mm x 225 mm. The exterior is a heavy-duty matte polycarbonate shell that uses 80% recycled materials.

It glides smoothly courtesy of the four HINOMOTO Lisof Silent Run wheels. For ergonomics, the telescopic handle features an underside button and three adjustable heights. Woven grab handles are located on the side and top for superior adaptability.

Bellroy understands our needs and equips the suitcase with an abrasion-resistant YKK Racquet Coil zipper. Meanwhile, TSA locks guarantee a seamless experience at airports. Interior compartments with zippers and removable packing cells keep everything organized. Lastly, the Transit Carry-On is available in Chalk, Black, Bronze, and Everglade color options.

Images courtesy of Bellroy