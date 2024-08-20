As innovations in technology edge us ever closer to an all-digital future, you would think traditional writing instruments will eventually become obsolete. Although it is a possibility, we can’t say for certain when it will become a reality. Hence, brands like Montegrappa cater to clients who prefer the tactile feel of a pen on their hands. This is their Automobili Lamborghini 60°.

These days, tablets and styluses are commonplace, which is why most people no longer carry pencils and pens. You have to admit that this is the ideal scenario from an eco-friendly perspective. Nevertheless, as long as there is a market for ink-based writing instruments, premium SKUs like this bad boy and others will remain available.

While the Italian carmaker also sells official lifestyle products, collaborations with prominent artisans like Montegrappa tend to do well for publicity. The Automobili Lamborghini 60° is available in fountain pen and rollerball versions and in six stylish colorways. Take your pick from Verde Viper, Blu Aegeus, Grigio Titans, Arancio Apodis, Bianco Siderale, and Nero Noctis.

The fountain pen version is the more sophisticated of the two with five nib grades. To ensure it feels lightweight yet remains durable, the construction uses carbon fiber and titanium. Additional cosmetic trims in forged carbon and anodized titanium further enhance its looks. The barrel measures 159 mm with a 21 mm diameter.

With distinct geometric elements, the Automobili Lamborghini 60° should be easy to grip. “Under the hood, Montegrappa Power-Push places precision hydraulics in the palm of your hand. Experience the power trip of one-touch filling as you commence your writing journey,” reads the description. Finally, the top features a mechanical button with a red start button guard.

Images courtesy of Montegrappa/Lamborghini