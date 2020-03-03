The RoryVon Valor V10 Multi-purpose Tool is an everyday carry that boasts a sleek frame made of titanium. It features a variety of tools ready for your disposal when the need arises.

This portable gear has a utility knife made of replaceable SATA 93434A blade. The knife proves useful in opening boxes or other packages. It is sharp enough to cut through corrugated cardboard. It also has a bottle opener, a straight screwdriver which is strong enough to pry open a can, and a hexagon wrench, which you rarely find in other compact multi-tools. There are also a couple of tritium glow bar slots for DIY.

The RoryVon Valor V10 Multi-purpose Tool is of titanium alloy construction — even the screws — which makes it lightweight and durable. It boasts a sleek design with a non-slip grip so you can perform tasks comfortably and safely.

This rugged yet elegant tool is made compact for easy usage so you can perform with one-handed operation. The blade uses a lockback mechanism to keep it from slipping out of its slot and prevent accidental nicks when not in use. The side lockout method also allows you to extend the blade at different lengths and makes it easy for you to replace the blade in the future.

The RoryVon Valor V10 Multi-purpose Tool is portable at just 4 ounces in weight and 4 x 2 x 0.4 inches in overall package length. It comes with an integrated keychain carabiner for added portability. It is available in different colors including stonewashed, sandblasted, and PVD black.

Images courtesy of RoryVon