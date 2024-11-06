As big fans of wildlife documentaries, we find it remarkable how certain creatures migrate during winter. Driven by instinct or perhaps the dropping temperatures, some animals hibernate, while others journey vast distances to escape the cold. Interestingly enough, people are somewhat similar. As soon as autumn or winter comes, we either stay indoors or travel somewhere warmer. If you are going on a trip, how about upgrading your luggage with the Kith for TUMI collection?

This collaboration sees several of the luxury baggage manufacturer’s products receive cosmetic tweaks from the American fashion and lifestyle label. From what we could tell, the lineup includes the Rolling Trunk, Extended Trip Packing Case, Short Trip Packing Case, International Carry-on, Compact Sling Bag, iPhone 15 Pro Case, Cigar Case, Sunglasses Case, Watch Travel Case, and 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger.

As you can see, the Kith for TUMI catalog is diverse enough for whatever travelers need. Given that most of the listed SKUs have pretty self-explanatory features, let’s focus on the high-end luggage series and their essential details. The defining characteristic here is the 19 Degree Aluminum. Honestly, it’s just fancy marketing jargon for the aircraft-grade metal shell.

If you compare these with the standard models, they appear practically the same. However, the Kith for TUMI versions ship in exclusive colorways and are adorned with the brand’s signature monogram. For safety and minimal hassle at the airport, the combination locks are TSA-ready. Pull it along with the telescoping handle or hold these via the top and side carry handles.

