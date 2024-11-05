Benchmade has been supplying knife enthusiasts, survivalists, hunters, and practically anyone who needs a reliable blade with high-quality products since 1979. With a vast catalog of folders, cutlery, and everything in between, buyers will certainly find one that suits their needs. If you prefer a model that you can also fidget around with, the new LARO is due to ship out soon.

Firstly, everybody should understand that pocket knives are not toys. Although wielders can technically perform some flashy tricks with enough practice, there’s always a risk involved. What SKU: 82 by Benchmade offers is a smaller version of the full-size SKU: 85.

Therefore, it’s slightly lighter and more manageable for first-time users of its type. You see, unlike most folders and switchblades, a fan knife feels more deliberate. You can deploy it with two hands, but many prefer to master the one-handed approach.

The LARO measures 8.24″ overall, with a 3.60″ blade length and 0.10″ blade thickness. The CPM-MagnaCut stainless steel (60-62 HRC) blade features a drop-point style. Benchmade then mounts two 6AI-4V titanium handles with beveled edges and perforations.

Not only do these add a decorative element to the Laro but also enhance its overall comfort. For a smooth and seamless balisong mechanism action, the hinges are equipped with thrust-bearing pivots. Elsewhere, we have a magnetic latch lock system that keeps the module out of the way during manipulation.

As a nifty extra, the package includes a Boltaron sheath with a tip-up pocket clip to safely store the LARO in. According to Benchmade, this butterfly knife “sets a high bar for durability and performance matched only by our promise that it will be yours, for life.”

Images courtesy of Benchmade