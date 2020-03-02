The Gerber Suspension Multi-plier is your everyday multi-tool that can tackle just about any jobs and unexpected fixes. It promises durability and functionality at a compact design that you can take wherever your adventure takes you.

This gear offers eleven tools that you can work with at an open-frame design and convenient, easily accessible butterfly opening. It has a wire cutter, needle nose spring-loaded pliers, plain edge and serrated edge knife, saw, scissors, crosspoint screwdriver, and small and medium flatblade drivers. Moreover, it features a can and bottle opener.

The Gerber Suspension Multi-plier sits well in the hand thanks to its ergonomic form factor. Its rounded design makes it performing tasks easy and the tools are accessible even without opening the pliers. The blade on both knives also have thumb catches for easy deployment using one hand. It also comes with a nylon ballistic-cloth sheath to protect it from the elements when not in use.

Just like any other multi-tool from Gerber, this gear has a lifetime warranty. It can stand rigorous usage even for over a decade. The handle is of stainless steel construction as well as the tool. This gear also ensures safety with its patented Saf.T.Plus component locking system used on both the knives and the other tools. This mechanism works with a slide-lock button so you can easily perform the task at hand.

The Gerber Suspension Multi-plier is not only compact and lightweight at just nine ounces and an overall length of six inches. It also comes with a lanyard hole for easy carry/portability.

Images courtesy of Gerber