Vollebak tested its Sub Zero Cardigan in an industrial cryo chamber set at -6°C to determine the efficacy of its insulation. It didn’t disappoint, keeping the test subject’s arms, chest, back, and neck comfortable and warm for over half an hour while standing completely still.

This outdoor wear offers the utmost warmth in sub-zero temperatures, hence its name. Made with 1.3kg of superfine alpaca (50%) and lambswool (50%), it can easily outperform most puffer jackets. Thanks to alpaca wool, which is as soft as cashmere and warmer than sheep’s wool, it is soft, hypoallergenic, and comfortably warm.

Vollebak’s Sub Zero Cardigan is also breathable as it quickly absorbs and wicks away sweat when the weather is hot. Meanwhile, a combination of organic lambswool complements the alpaca to give this cardigan its durability and stretch. These fibers are then constructed with a 1.5 gauge knit to make it thick and chunky.

This stylish wear is tailored for a regular fit but has a thick shawl collar that you can raise or fasten at the throat like a scarf. Meanwhile, five large bio-resin buttons allow you to fasten the cardigan snugly around your body even with freezing hands. Then, a stretchy ribbed knit at the cuffs and hem traps warm air at the wrists and waist, respectively.

Vollebak’s Sub Zero Cardigan features two chunky hip pockets that easily double as hand warmers. This jacket is so warm and thick that it can double as a duvet. You won’t freeze with it on when you’re out gallivanting in the cold.

Images courtesy of Vollebak