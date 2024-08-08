If you’re someone who easily gets distracted by work desk clutter, then we bet you have plenty of organizational tools at your disposable. We’re talking compact countertop shelves, valet trays, and more. Now four years since the release of the original Nest, Orbitkey has dropped an upgraded design that can hold most of your tech and daily essentials, called the Orbitkey Nest V2.

The new design maintains the portable size and customizable design of the desk organizer. It still comes in a single layer for quick access of your items and uses movable dividers so you can customize compartments according to your needs. This time though the new version features a larger storage space to keep your items neatly organized and decluttered.

The Orbitkey Nest V2 opens like a book via a unique dual-function hinge that doubles as a pen loop. The foam padded interior safeguards your tech gear and is deeper than the original Nest. This way, it can hold bigger items like power chargers (MacBook charger), a mouse, and more.

Meanwhile, the interior of the lid features dedicated slots for cards, a memory card pocket, and an elastic mesh pouch to store smaller or loose items. The cover is removable and doubles as a wireless charging pad that can support fast charging up to 15W on Android devices and 7.5W on Apple devices.

The Orbitkey Nest V2 assures quick charging times. Just connect it to a power source and place your device on the left side of the top of the lid for effortless charging. It also comes with a USB-C power input and a USB-C to USB-A braided nylon power cord.

Images courtesy of Orbitkey