Now that summer is in full swing, companies are showcasing special editions to liven up our days. We recently featured a stunning wristwatch from Hublot called the Classic Fusion Chronograph Special Edition Capri. What immediately captures your attention is the contrast of the black ceramic case and turquoise blue ceramic bezel. Not one to be left behind when it comes to brightly-colored timepieces, Richard Mille presents the RM 11-05 flyback chronograph that touts all the right stuff.

First off is the brand’s choice of materials which nobody will find on average models. The RM 11-05 sports a curved grey Cermet bezel – a material that boasts a 2,360-Vickers hardness rating. Essentially, it is close to that of a diamond’s 2,360 Vickers, which is outstanding. Along with a grade-5 titanium caseback, it attaches to a 50 mm Carbon TPT caseband. Meanwhile, what’s holding it in place are 20 grade-5 titanium spline screws with 316L stainless-steel washers.

This robust construction gives it a 50-meter water resistance rating thanks to the two Nitrile O-ring seals. Richard Mille uses shades of light blue and orange for various elements of the RM 11-05. This makes it visually sporty in our opinion. The skeleton dial provides a peek into the components of its Calibre RMAC3 automatic movement.

Should you wish to see more, just flip it over to view the variable-geometry rotor via the sapphire window of its exhibition caseback. Overall, the RM 11-05 take everything we love about Richard Mille watches and adds a splash of fun to its presentation. Only 140 examples will go on sale this month at approximately $215,000 each.

Images courtesy of Richard Mille