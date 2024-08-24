Denim and leather make a stylish pair in this collaborated design from denim brand Lee Jeans and luxury shoemaker Oliver Cabell. Called Oliver Cabell x Lee Jeans Sneaker, it’s a low-top kicks with design elements from Cabell’s iconic Low 1 sneakers.

This design offers a fusion of tradition and modern luxury. It packs design elements all made from Italy. The uppers are hand-distressed Italian denim complemented by 3 oz premium calfskin leather from Marche, Italy. This same leather is on the lining and over the removable cushioned insoles. Even the laces are Italian cotton.

Likewise, unique to the design are the Italian Margom outsoles. They have clear colors that let you look through to the shoe. Moreover, these outsoles are famous for their durable and lightweight rubber.

Meanwhile, founder of Oliver Cabell Scott Gabrielson says partnering with Lee Jeans on the capsule collection allows the brand to “push the boundaries of luxury footwear to create something truly unique” for their customers.” He says by combining their innovative shoemaking with Lee’s iconic legacy, the collection proves as a testament to their “shared commitment to quality craftsmanship and timeless design.”

The Oliver Cabell x Lee Jeans Sneaker is a limited-edition pair and available in two colorways. There’s a white leather with light blue denim combo and a navy leather with dark blue denim option. A pair retails for $269 over at Lee.com and its U.S. retailers and on Oliver Cabell’s U.S. and European websites. Stitched and lasted in Marche, Italy, this is luxury sneaker ideal for casual wear.

Images courtesy of Oliver Cabell