This weekend, purveyors of style and fast cars are in for a treat. A press release from Aimé Leon Dore confirms the public debut of another one-off Porsche 993 Turbo. The bespoke coupe will be on display at the American fashion house’s flagship store at 32 Broadwick Street, London, until November 23, 2024. Moreover, rumors claim a new pair of shoes will also drop along with it.

Eagle-eyed sneakerheads quickly spotted the collaborative footwear by ALD and New Balance for Porsche. In one of the Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 993 Turbo’s photos, we can see a familiar silhouette with a matching colorway as the vehicle. Apart from Teddy Santis, insiders say the project was also overseen by notable creatives such as Justin Placek and Marc Shammah.

The machine welcomes a custom coat of Mulberry Green. Additional enhancements include the front splitter, exhaust system, and whale-tail rear wing. These are based on the 993 Turbo S and likewise improve aerodynamics. The sleek ride flaunts 18″ Porsche Turbo Twist rims shod in Michelin Pilot Sport PS2 tires.

In line with its chromatic theme, the wheels are rendered in Mulberry Green. Contrast comes from trims, badges, and other elements in gold. Elsewhere, the exterior is almost a tonal affair. We have the dark brown shade of its leather upholstery, lambswool accents, carpets, floor mats, and dashboard.

Once again, Mulberry Green wraps the hardback seat, while special Porsche and Aimé Leon Dore emblems appear on the steering wheel and headrests, As a cool tribute to where ALD was founded, the Porsche 993 Turbo showcases a unique golden Unisphere shift knob and a dedication on the door sill. The script reads, “A team from outta Queens with the American dream.”

Images courtesy of Aimé Leon Dore/Porsche