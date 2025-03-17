If the usual jog or run starts to feel mundane, it means you are already accustomed to the usual pace. At this point, people either push themselves beyond the current limit or try another form of exercise. Why not give trail running a shot and see if it’s something that will keep you engaged? If it does, Norda’s new 005 is a great pair of shoes for the task at hand.

The usual runners might survive the first couple of sessions, but will eventually degrade quicker. Wearing them during your off-road workouts is similar to just destroying footwear intentionally. Alternatives like the 005, on the other hand, are tougher and provide additional benefits.

According to Norda, this fresh silhouette is “the lightest, fastest, most stable super shoe ever crafted for trail runners. Engineered for race day(s).” The quality of cushioning, comfort, and responsiveness matters when the terrain dynamically changes with each stride.

Your 005 features a recycled Bio-Dyneema fabric upper with superior breathability and moisture management courtesy of its weave pattern. Additionally, it uses remarkably resilient 4 mm Dyneema laces to not only reduce weight but likewise bolster abrasion resistance.

Norda point out “the 005 has a proprietary fit lock system detailed for race day. The heel collar is designed with pods for increased foot lockdown, comfort and reducing debris entry. The tongue is a smooth, perforated microsuede that molds to the foot and allows for heat to escape during high intensity running.”

It ships with two insoles for users to swap out according to the situation. To help withstand the rigorous exposure to the elements and the trails, the 005 relies on a pure Arnitel (TPEE) midsole. Lastly, a Vibram Megagrip Elite rubber outsole with varying lug heights ensures an adaptable grip.

Images courtesy of Norda