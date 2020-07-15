Traditionally, most high-end watchmakers prefer to stick to more classic combinations when it comes to their designs. Thankfully, there are those the prefer to make a statement with unique colorways and materials. Hublot just happens to be one of them with its occasional endeavors into bold timepieces that can just draw admiration from many. To mark the summer season, it presents a lineup of limited-edition models, such as the Classic Fusion Chronograph Special Edition Capri.

For this exclusive production run, it is paying tribute to the mesmerizing waters of the Italian island. While current circumstances prevent travel to the destination, one can opt for an homage instead. According to folk privy to what Hublot has in mind, the watch draws inspiration from the renowned Blue Grotto. We hear that the place offers a sight that will leave people breathless in the right conditions.

Thus, the designers are channeling everything into elements that will hopefully remind the user of the aforementioned paradise. The Classic Fusion Chronograph Special Edition Capri features a 45 mm black ceramic case. Lending a striking contrast is the bright blue ceramic in what we can describe as in the shade of turquoise.

Hubot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe says, “symbolising ‘la dolce vita,’ Capri is dotted with secret coves, sunny lanes to be discovered, cliff-top flower gardens and balconies lined with pine, lemon and olive trees.” Meanwhile, the Classic Fusion Chronograph Special Edition Capri sports a HUB1143 automatic calibre with a 42-hour power reserve. Only 30 examples will be available for purchase at $13,600 in select boutiques.

Images courtesy of Hublot