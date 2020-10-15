The Revolution R180 Toaster takes toasting bread, bagels, muffins, and more to the next level. It ensures consistent toast every time with its seven-stage browning technology.

This two-slice toaster uses InstaGLO heating system instead of the heating coils found in traditional toasters. The system allows the machine to reach its full glow in two seconds to render bread with a cookie-like texture: crisp/crunchy outside and soft inside. It lets you choose your desired toastyness from a preset of 63 toastyness levels. A simple tap is all it takes from the smart touchscreen to choose from the three toasting settings: fresh, frozen, reheat.

The Revolution R180 Toaster lets you choose which food you want to toast. You have an option of bread, bagel, English muffins, waffles, and toaster pastries. It uses algorithms to calculate the optimal toast time based on the food you chose. You can check the desired browning level once you press start, the machine automatically lowers your food and the toasting countdown begins. Once done, your food pops up as with traditional toasters.

You can adjust the brightness in the screen display and customize the volume level for the alert signal when toasting is completed. It also has a removable crumb tray and a clean crumb tray reminder. It features an analog or digital clock and date display.

The Revolution R180 Toaster is a sleek and elegant addition to your kitchen countertop with its brushed stainless steel finish. It doesn’t take up much space too at a size of 11.6” L x 6.1” W x 8.4”. Despite its construction and features, it is also lightweight at just 6.4 pounds.

Images courtesy of Revolution Cooking