Bang & Olufsen is recognized as a premium audio brand. Not only do its products sound exceptional, but the design is remarkably modern and stylish. To put it simply, these are speakers that you want to show off. By collaborating with Antolini, the duo is pushing the boundaries of luxury with the new Beosound Balance Natura.

This Danish brand already knows a thing or two about aesthetics. Just take a look at the sophisticated details crafted out of top-shelf materials such as wood, metal, leather, and fabric, among others. However, Antolini elevates everything by its expertise in natural stones.

With this in mind, expect to shell out serious cash. As stated on the website: “The partnership celebrates the shared commitment to innovation, artistry, and craftsmanship that defines both brands, seamlessly blending acoustic excellence with timeless design.”

The Beosound Balance Natura, along with an exclusive version of the Beovision Theater, will be on display at Milan Design Week. Headlining the collection is a variant in natural quartz. Each speaker resembles a decorative sculpture. With a matching pedestal, it becomes a minimalist showpiece that also doubles as a 360-degree sound system.

Furthermore, it positions the acoustics for optimal immersive listening. Play your tunes directly via Bluetooth or stream them directly from popular services. Antolini says clients can choose from its Exclusive Collection (natural quartz) and Precioustone Collection (petrified wood).

Options include Cristallo Iceberg, Cristallo Vitrum ‘Wow,’ Cristallo Rosa ‘Wow,’ Retro Brown, Retro Fancyblack, and Retro Grey. Meanwhile, Bang & Olufsen incorporates aluminum rings in a seamless fashion with every Beosound Balance Natura.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen/Antolini