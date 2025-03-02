Coffee tables serve more than just functional furniture in a living room but also as decorative pieces. Given they mostly serve as centerpieces in a room’s interior, then they should have an aesthetic impact, which obviously, the Slump Rock has.

Designer Paul Cocksedge described “Slump” as derived from a casual visual gesture. It’s an industrial masterpiece with a rock base and frosted glass table. Its unique form captivates the eye especially when viewed from the top. The glass appears like it melted in the middle. Then solidified to drape just above the rock.

The process gives a rippling effect, reminiscent of the appearance of water when it touches and then flows down from an elevated rocky structure. The design does away with placing a piece of flat glass on top of the rock, as is contemporary with coffee table designs. Instead, the Slump Rock gives the impression of a soft and “relaxed” glass.

“This body of work is a reaction to my long-standing fascination with industrially produced materials. Across the course of my career I’ve visited hundreds of factories, full of flat, rigid sheets of various materials – wood, metal, marble, stone or glass. I’ve always felt that this flatness has a visual tension, and I wanted to explore how to relax and soften that, giving the material space to breathe out,” Paul Cocksedge said of his design.

Moreover, each piece of the Slump Rock is unique as no rock is the same. Each comes with its own distinctive curves, shape, and color, making it a visually intriguing addition to any room setup.

Images courtesy of Paul Cocksedge Studio