Fighting Game enthusiasts are in for another awesome year. There’s plenty to enjoy, such as new titles, fresh DLC content, balance changes, and comprehensive compilations of classics. At the same time, 8BitDo just unveiled an exciting new accessory to the delight of players. Catering to the demand for leverless setups, we’re finally getting the Arcade Controller.

The Hong Kong-based gaming hardware brand has steadily built a stellar reputation for quality, customization, and compatibility over the years. Its catalog continues to grow as new consoles come out, but it has yet to work out a deal with Sony. For now, Nintendo, Xbox, Windows, and macOS platforms are supported.

If you’re wondering, the Arcade Controller is similar to a traditional arcade stick. However, instead of the classic lever, the latter is replaced with buttons. So far, many claim it is more ergonomic and makes complex inputs easier. Likewise, many professional players have switched to leverless options. Just like 8BitDo’s Arcade Stick, the latest series will have two versions.

The standard unit is compatible with both the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC, while the Xbox SKU will work on Microsoft’s current-generation game system and Windows PC. Both measure 301 mm x 201 mm x 22 mm and are due to ship out on July 15, 2025. Underneath each face button is a Kailh Wizard low-profile mechanical switch. These are all hot-swappable.

A full charge of its 1,000 mAh lithium-ion battery lasts up to 20 hours on Bluetooth and wireless 2.4G connectivity (dongle included). For tournaments, you can hook it up via cable to ensure latency-free performance. The underside features a non-slip silicone mat and magnetic foldable feet. Elsewhere, the Arcade Controller is outfitted with a fingerprint-proof tempered glass faceplate.

