QURV is for those who like to switch things up frequently in their home setup. It’s also for those on the hunt for furniture that can adapt to various needs in a compact space. It’s a modular shelf system that combines flexibility and creativity.

This flat-packed furniture is easy to assemble in various ways to meet your needs. Whether you want a low or horizontal setup against the wall, a vertical one, or serve as a storage divider. It is easy to assemble without using tools.

Each of the QURV module consists of stainless steel pipes and aluminum plates. The furniture is sturdy and lightweight for quick and easy assembly and disassembly. There are no wobbly parts and with the components combined, the shelf adds an industrial vibe to any interior setup.

Assembly is effortless as it only requires sliding in those pipes and aluminum sheets into place. It’s like forming a puzzle, where you arrange and move around pieces to form your desired shelving orientation. You can line up modules horizontally to form a bookshelf or stack them vertically to transform them into modern looking coffee tables, side tables, or small desks.

QURV encourages you to tap into your inner creativity and come up with functional shapes that also serve as structural displays. You decide how much space storage space you need by using less pipes. Then you can swap out modules again depending on your needs or your mood (perfect for the fickle minded). It constantly transforms with you, serving as a dynamic and practical furniture piece.

Images courtesy of Bárbara Ostrowsky/Behance