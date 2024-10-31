Given how expensive some high-end wine vintages can be, drinkers need to store them properly. Hence, some people turn their basements into makeshift cellars, while others rely on dedicated wine coolers or specialty equipment like the Rocco x Las Jaras The Super Smart Fridge in Cream.

Given how it looks, we initially thought the name was just another gimmick to market it as something beyond the standard refrigerator. Moreover, the size, form factor, and overall presentation resemble your typical wine/beverage cooler. It seems there’s more to this high-tech home bar appliance as the manufacturer details on the website.

The Rocco x Las Jaras The Super Smart Fridge in Cream is a special edition colorway. Normally, buyers only have three hues to choose from: White, Graphite, or Yellow. Depending on the existing setup at your residence, it can be positioned below counters or as a freestanding decorative showpiece.

It measures 34.5″ x 24″ x 16″ (HxWxD) and weighs a hefty 128 lbs. Rocco crafts the frame out of powder-coated steel and equips it with a heavy-duty Embraco compressor that uses 600a refrigerant. The temperature range is 37 °F to 64 °F for each of the two cooling zones and supports four cooling modes.

Even in direct sunlight, its door’s three reeded glass panes have UV tint protection. Unfortunately, the fixed hinge means it only opens in one direction. Inside, you’ll find the digital control panel and six silicone-coated steel shelves mounted on smooth rolling extension racks.

A camera inside allows you to view the contents remotely via internet connectivity. Finally, each purchase of the Rocco x Las Jaras The Super Smart Fridge in Cream includes six complimentary bottles of wine and six cans of WAVES.

