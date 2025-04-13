The AURA Capsule Coffee Machine draws inspiration from the visual elements of swimming pools in its design concept. It brilliantly integrates tile patterns and ladders into its sleek frame, giving it a refined and sleek silhouette unconventional of capsule coffee makers.

Seongmin Lim designed this machine for “those who pursue the Miracle Morning lifestyle,” specifically morning swimming and coffee. Both are essential morning rituals, at least for avid swimmers and coffee lovers, as they help prepare you for the day ahead.

The caffeine in coffee and the cardio workout from swimming both awaken the body and mind, by helping us focus and feel energetic in the morning. The AURA Capsule Coffee Machine used visual aesthetics associated with these two elements in its design.

The result is a product that disrupts the structural integrity of traditional capsule coffee machines. There are no visible parts, with the water tank and capsule slot seamlessly concealed within the tiles. The latter slides out from the side for easy access.

Moreover, the AURA Capsule Coffee Machine eliminates the need for a separate capsule holder. Instead, it has a built-in capsule storage at the back inspired by swimming pool ladders. Details are scarce on this concept design, although renders show it has a protruding tile on the front which has the touch screen power button and the spout.

There are also LED visuals on the water temperature and more. All together, the AURA Capsule Coffee Machine is more than just a functional kitchen tool. It is also a “spatial object that stimulates the senses and energizes the morning.” Its design approach renders a futuristic and modern silhouette unlike seen in conventional coffee makers.

Images courtesy of Behance/Seongmin Lim