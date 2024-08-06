We’re always on the lookout for everyday wear that offers versatile style and functionality. Proof’s Nomad Performance Chino fits the bill as it easily transitions from work to play or vice versa.

This is a savvy wardrobe staple offering comfort and protection with each wear. It boasts the performance of a technical pant but with a cotton-like look and feel so you get the benefits of a tech pant sans the crunchy aesthetic. That’s thanks to some welcome updates Proof made to this pair which it calls “a tech pant in stealth mode.”

Proof’s Nomad Performance Chino is wrinkle resistant, spill proof, and has DWR coating to handle the elements. It’s also infused with built-in stretch that doesn’t bag out to give a sleek fit and silhouette. These are functional, stylish, and comfortable pants that can take you from the trail to the pavement or anywhere in between.

Made from a combination of 59% recycled polyester and 41% polyester in a 5.3 oz mid-weight material, it’s the perfect all-season wear that pairs with just about anything. Plus, it offers the security yet sleek fit of a bonded waistband for less bulk. It also offers a rolled, tailored look thanks to its clean interior side seam.

Aside from the added stretch, Proof’s Nomad Performance Chino also allows freedom in mobility via a gusseted crotch. It offers all-day consistent fit and function so you can squat or bend with peace of mind knowing the fabric will not tear especially in the sensitive areas. Meanwhile, EDC storage options come from hassle-free magnetic back pocket closures, streamlined coin pockets, and concealed zipped pockets.