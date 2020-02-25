For our loyal readers, you know that we love to showcase some of the best watches here at Men’s Gear. It does not necessarily have to be of Swiss origin with insanely prohibitive prices. As long as it promises outstanding performance and awesome features, we would like to share it everyone else. The Cult Diver Arctic Circle from Knut Gadd might seem like your average premium timekeeper, but it’s anything but.

What makes this aptly-named timekeeper so badass is the gauntlet of abuse it goes through before it ships out to a lucky owner. According to Knut Gadd, this dive watch reflects outstanding resilience in the face of harsh winter weather. Its Swedish origin gives the manufacturer access to an ultimate testing ground (or in this case – water).

Each Cult Diver Arctic Circle watch undergoes a unique baptism ritual to earn its right to be word proudly by its new owner. This takes place fifty miles north of the Arctic Circle at Troll Lake. Knut Gadd lowers each one down to 100 feet and leaves them in roughly zero degrees temperatures for 72 hours. After the unforgiving ordeal.

The surgical-grade steel case measures 41 mm with a rotating sawtooth bezel and screw-down crown. The dial sports a guilloche pattern and sits under a high-dome mineral glass lens. Meanwhile, the indices and hands feature a luminous paint for superior visibility in low-light conditions.

At the heart of the wristwatch is a Miyota Quartz movement, which is a reliable calibre. Finally, the case back features an engraving of the Arctic map with coordinates of its journey to the bottom of a lake. The Cult Diver Arctic Circle is available in two versions: Deep Marine and Ocean Black. Knut Gadd is certainly not joking around with this tough timepiece.

Images courtesy of Knut Gadd