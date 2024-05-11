Based on the mind-blowing amounts some watches sell for at auctions, it’s a reminder that there’s money to be made with luxury timepieces. As straightforward as it sounds, there are factors to consider such as the brand and number of examples made. However, the world’s most exclusive references are showcased at an annual event, in which a Grande and Petite Sonnerie, Minute Repeater from Patek Philippe reportedly sold for over $17 million.

Proceeds from the sale of the item alongside other lots offered will fund further medical research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) as well as other genetic diseases. Apart from the collection of 47 one-off horological masterpieces, the recently concluded bidding made the headlines for a different reason.

The Only Watch auction was originally pegged for last year on November 5 but was canceled at the last minute. Executives were accused of mishandling a huge sum of money raised by the charity since 2005. Prominent watchmakers backed out at the time, but recently released third-party audit results eventually absolved all those involved.

As for reference 6301A-010, it’s a classy wrist accessory rendered in polished steel. The round case of the Grande and Petite Sonnerie, Minute Repeater measures 44.8 mm x 12.03 mm and features a “concave bezel and countersunk satin-finished flanks.” Its sapphire crystal exhibition caseback is signed with a metalized script that reads “Only Watch 2024.”

Sophistication is on full display as the Grand Feu blue enamel over a swirled guilloche pattern on an 18k gold plate forms the dial. Patek Philippe says the engraving was meticulously done by hand. Hour markers are represented by baguette-cut diamonds at 0.45 ct each, while the Dauphine hands are faceted white gold.

Ticking within the Grande and Petite Sonnerie, Minute Repeater is a 37 mm x 7.5 mm in-house Caliber GS 36-750 PS IRM hand-wound movement. It’s comprised of 703 parts and rated at a frequency of 25,000 vph (3.5 Hz) with a 72-hour power reserve. Finally, it comes with a hand-stitched, square-scaled, blue-green patinated alligator strap and fold-over steel clasp closure.

Images courtesy of Only Watch/Patek Philippe