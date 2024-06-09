Even with the versatility of wearables, it can never replace the fashionable appeal of a traditional timepiece. Despite the conveniences offered by smartwatches, it can never replicate the sophistication of a mechanical timekeeping instrument. For you frequent travelers out there, Jaeger-LeCoultre introduces the Polaris Geographic, a contemporary world-timer that exudes an understated yet striking profile.

When it comes to watch design, it always boils down to the wearer’s taste. Rarely do you find a one-size-fits-all type of aesthetic, but the Swiss watchmaker might have pulled off the impossible. Although the new Polaris Geographic boasts a sporty look, some of its cosmetic elements are slightly on the classic side.

This dapper wristwatch touts a 42 mm x 11.54 mm round stainless steel case with an exhibition case back. Even with the additional viewing portal, reference Q9078640 maintains a robust 10-bar water resistance. Sapphire crystal covers both ends of the Polaris Geographic and provides top-notch protection and superior legibility.

The ocean gray dial is a textural delight as Jaeger-LeCoultre combines opaline, sunray, and matte surfaces. According to the official description, it “is composed of almost 40 steps.” Skeletonized stick hands with lumed tips indicate the primary time zone via Arabic numeral and trapezoidal hour markers.

If you’re looking for the GMT hour hand, the Polaris Geographic does not have one. Instead, we’re getting a second time zone sub-dial at 6 o’clock. Adjustments are assigned to the crown at 10 o’clock and are viewable via an aperture on the bottom flange. A small AM/PM indicator is located to the left of said auxiliary dial.

All functions are governed by the Jaeger-LeCoultre Caliber 939 — an automatic winding movement comprised of 282 components and 34 jewels. It measures 4.97 mm thick with a power reserve of 70 hours. Shipping with the Polaris Geographic are a blue canvas strap and a black rubber strap. Both use a double-folding buckle closure system.

