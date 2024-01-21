It’s not uncommon for big-name brands to collaborate with fashion labels to appeal to the more stylish crowd. Despite knowing it’s just a marketing gimmick, many such partnerships are typically reporting positive results for both parties. Hence, this leads us to a new one from Bose and Kith called the Ultra Open Earbuds.

Designed as a fashion-forward option for people who prefer to keep their ear canals free from irritation. Even if you’re not allergic to silicone, composites, and other materials typically used for in-ear audio products, extended listening sessions will eventually feel uncomfortable. Interestingly, it’s why bone-conduction alternatives exist in the first place.

Although on-ear and over-ear headphones are likewise viable options, some find them too big and are prone to falling off in some situations. The Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds is described as “music and fashion beautifully coexist as two of the ultimate forms of self-expression. A cool feature is the “cuff-shaped” form factor which attaches to your ears’ helix or antihelix.

Audio is directed into the ear canal for an unintrusive listening experience with exceptional ergonomics that you can wear all day long. The Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are engineered with flexible components to reduce the size of the housing and still hold a sizeable battery for up to 7.5 hours of standalone usage.

The branding also incorporates the Kith typography in Bose’s signature block lettering. This also appears on the charging case for a matching motif. Unfortunately, the complete specifications are yet to be shared by both groups, but it’s likely to become available close to launch. Are you grabbing the Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds when they come out?

Images courtesy of Bose/Kith